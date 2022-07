Spicy Chocolate Dipping Sauce

1 cup cocoa powder

½ cup granulated sugar

1 cup milk

1½ cups chocolate chips, semi-sweet or bittersweet, depending on your preference

¼ cup heavy cream

Combine all ingredients except for the heavy cream. Stir together over medium heat until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth. Stir in the heavy cream. Serve over ice cream or use as a dipping sauce.