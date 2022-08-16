Caramelized Black Pepper Chicken

Recipe from: Charles Phan, foodandwine.com

½ cup dark brown sugar

About ¼ cup fish sauce (nam pla)

¼ cup water

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

2 fresh Thai chiles, halved, or dried red chiles

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 cilantro sprigs

In a small bowl, combine the sugar, fish sauce, water, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, pepper and chiles.

Heat the oil in a large deep skillet. Add the shallot and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the fish sauce mixture and the chicken and simmer over high heat until the chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with the cilantro and serve. We served ours over steamed rice.

Ad

Notes: Because fish sauces vary in their saltiness, Phan advises adding the fish sauce to taste.