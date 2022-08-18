One Pan Bone-In Pork Chops

One Pan bone-in pork chop

2 bone-in pork chops

salt, pepper and finely ground anise seeds to taste

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups sugar snap peas, whole, trimmed

1 bunch scallions, ½ inch cut

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼-½ teaspoon Aleppo pepper

¼ teaspoon Caraway seeds

Season the pork chops with salt, pepper and ground anise. Heat the butter and oil in a cast iron pan over medium heat. Sear the pork chops on both sides until golden while basting. Once the pork chops are golden, add the snap peas, scallions, garlic, Aleppo pepper and caraway seeds. Cover the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove the cover and serve.