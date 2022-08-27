81º

Green Mango Salad

Michelle Bernstein, SoFlo Taste Host

¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

¼ cup fish sauce

2 small discs palm sugar, grated on the smallest holes on a box grater (this should yield about ¼ cup grated sugar)

2 Thai chilies, smashed slightly then cut in half

2 green mangoes, peeled and julienned (cut into thin strips, we used a Japanese mandolin to cut these)

¼ cup thinly sliced shallot

¼ bunch cilantro leaves and tender stems, chopped

leaves from 3 sprigs mint, chopped

toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

Mix together the lime juice, fish sauce, sugar and Thai chilies. Toss in the mango, shallots and herbs, garnish with toasted sesame seeds.

Born and raised in Miami, of Jewish and Latinx descent, Chef Michelle “Michy” Bernstein is the host of Local10’s Emmy-Award winning SoFlo TASTE and a fixture in the culinary world.

