Mango Lassi

2 cups chopped ripe mango (ripe) 1 cup plain yogurt 1 cup ice ½ cup-1 cup water 2-3 teaspoons granulated sugar, to taste dash of ground cardamom for top

Combine mango, yogurt, ice, water and sugar in a blender. Adjust the sugar depending on how sweet your mangoes are and adjust the water level depending on how thick you want the lassi to be. Puree until smooth and garnish with a pinch of cardamom.