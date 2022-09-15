Eggplant Zaalouk

Recipe from A Season in Morocco: A culinary Journey by: Meera Freeman

1 large eggplant

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tomato, blanched and chopped

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 pinch hot paprika (optional)

4 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup chopped parsley and cilantro leaves

½ cup water

lemon juice to taste

Peel the eggplant and cut into cubes. Salt and set aside for 15 minutes to allow it to disgorge any bitter juices. Rinse the eggplant and put into a saucepan with the garlic, tomato, cumin, paprika, oil, chopped herbs and water. Cook until the eggplant is soft, mashing it with a wooden spatula until a thick puree is obtained and all the liquid has evaporated. Stir in the lemon juice and serve warm or at room temperature.