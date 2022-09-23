Chili-Rubbed Steak Taco with Avocado Crema

For the steak:

1 NY Strip steak (or substitute your favorite steak)

Canola oil (or other neutral oil) for searing

For the seasoning:

3 Pasilla chilies

3 Ancho chilies

Salt and pepper

Toast the chilies in a dry pan until fragrant. Once cool, remove stems and seeds, and finely grind the chilies using a spice grinder. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Cut the steak into strips, season with the chili spice mixture. Allow to macerate while you make the avocado crema.

To cook the steak, heat a drizzle of oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the steak on all sides until browned and cooked through to your desired temperature. Garnish with avocado crema, tomato salad and crushed up tortilla chips.

For the Taco:

avocado crema, recipe below

tomato salad, recipe below

crushed up tortilla chips, if desired

corn tortillas

Avocado Crema:

3 avocados, peeled and pitted

1 jalapeno or serrano, seeded

1 cup sour cream

juice of 1 lime

¼ bunch cilantro, chopped

large pinch salt

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor until smooth. Taste for lime and salt.

Grape Tomato Salad:

½ pint grape or cherry tomatoes, cut in half

¼ cup white onion, small diced

juice from ½ lime

¼ bunch cilantro, chopped

salt, to taste

Mix together all ingredients.