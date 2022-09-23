Chili-Rubbed Steak Taco with Avocado Crema
For the steak:
1 NY Strip steak (or substitute your favorite steak)
Canola oil (or other neutral oil) for searing
For the seasoning:
3 Pasilla chilies
3 Ancho chilies
Salt and pepper
Toast the chilies in a dry pan until fragrant. Once cool, remove stems and seeds, and finely grind the chilies using a spice grinder. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Cut the steak into strips, season with the chili spice mixture. Allow to macerate while you make the avocado crema.
To cook the steak, heat a drizzle of oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the steak on all sides until browned and cooked through to your desired temperature. Garnish with avocado crema, tomato salad and crushed up tortilla chips.
For the Taco:
avocado crema, recipe below
tomato salad, recipe below
crushed up tortilla chips, if desired
corn tortillas
Avocado Crema:
3 avocados, peeled and pitted
1 jalapeno or serrano, seeded
1 cup sour cream
juice of 1 lime
¼ bunch cilantro, chopped
large pinch salt
Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor until smooth. Taste for lime and salt.
Grape Tomato Salad:
½ pint grape or cherry tomatoes, cut in half
¼ cup white onion, small diced
juice from ½ lime
¼ bunch cilantro, chopped
salt, to taste
Mix together all ingredients.