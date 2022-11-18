Easy Buttery Mashed Potatoes

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

4-6 tablespoons butter

3-6 tablespoons milk

salt and pepper, to taste

Place the potatoes in a pot, cover with cold water. Boil the potatoes until tender to a knife tip. While the potatoes cook, place 3 tablespoon of milk in a separate pot. Right before you drain the potatoes, begin gently heating the milk over medium-low heat. Drain the potatoes and use a potato ricer to mash the potatoes directly into the pot with the warming milk. Slowly begin stirring in the butter. Once you’ve added half of the butter, taste the potatoes. You can add a splash of milk to thin the mixture a bit or more butter to taste. Season with salt and pepper before serving.