Michy’s Turkey Salad

Turkey Salad with Cranberries

4 cups cooked roasted turkey, chopped

1 cup yellow onion, minced

1 cup celery, small diced

½ cup dried cranberries (dried cherries would work too)

1 of your favorite apples, small diced

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

juice from ¼-½ lemon

2 tablespoons tarragon leaves, finely chopped

salt and black pepper, to taste

For serving:

your favorite slider buns, we used brioche buns

crisp fresh lettuce leaves

Combine the chopped turkey, onion, celery, cranberries and apples in a large bowl and mix.

Flavored Mayonnaise Mixture

In a separate bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, lemon juice (starting with ¼ of a lemon) and tarragon. Season to taste with salt and pepper and add more lemon juice if desired. Reserve a few tablespoons of the mayonnaise mixture for your sandwiches. If you are making more than a couple of sandwiches, I recommend making a little more of the flavored mayonnaise.

Add as much of the mayonnaise as you like to your turkey salad mixture. Mix well. Taste for seasoning and adjust if desired.

To build a sandwich, I like to spread some of the flavored mayonnaise on my bread, then top with a generous scoop of turkey salad a few crisp lettuce leaves.