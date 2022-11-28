Fluke with Shrimp in Coconut Curry Sauce

2-3 tablespoons butter, divided

1-2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 6-8-ounce fluke filets

1 shallot, cut into thin strips (julienned)

1-inch knob of ginger, peeled, grated on a microplane

1 garlic clove, grated on a microplane

¼-½ cup coconut milk

¼-½ cup chicken stock

½ pound large Key West shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 scotch bonnet chili, cut in half

1 rounded teaspoon curry powder

leaves from 1-2 mint sprigs, finely chopped

leaves from 1-2 culantro sprigs, finely chopped

coconut rice, for serving

lime wedges, for serving

Heat 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large nonstick sauté pan over medium high heat. Sear the fluke filets, presentation side down, until golden brown.

While the fish cooks, make the sauce. In a small sauté pan, add 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Sauté the shallots, ginger and garlic until the shallots are soft. Add the chicken stock and coconut milk, starting with ¼-cup of each liquid. Add the shrimp and the last tablespoon of butter, bring to a simmer.

Meanwhile, flip over the fluke and remove most of the oil from the pan. Add the shrimp and sauce mixture into you pan. Bring to a simmer, add the herbs and cook until the fish and shrimp are cooked through. Taste for seasoning. Serve with coconut rice and lime wedges.