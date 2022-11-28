Fluke with Shrimp in Coconut Curry Sauce
2-3 tablespoons butter, divided
1-2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 6-8-ounce fluke filets
1 shallot, cut into thin strips (julienned)
1-inch knob of ginger, peeled, grated on a microplane
1 garlic clove, grated on a microplane
¼-½ cup coconut milk
¼-½ cup chicken stock
½ pound large Key West shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 scotch bonnet chili, cut in half
1 rounded teaspoon curry powder
leaves from 1-2 mint sprigs, finely chopped
leaves from 1-2 culantro sprigs, finely chopped
coconut rice, for serving
lime wedges, for serving
Heat 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large nonstick sauté pan over medium high heat. Sear the fluke filets, presentation side down, until golden brown.
While the fish cooks, make the sauce. In a small sauté pan, add 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Sauté the shallots, ginger and garlic until the shallots are soft. Add the chicken stock and coconut milk, starting with ¼-cup of each liquid. Add the shrimp and the last tablespoon of butter, bring to a simmer.
Meanwhile, flip over the fluke and remove most of the oil from the pan. Add the shrimp and sauce mixture into you pan. Bring to a simmer, add the herbs and cook until the fish and shrimp are cooked through. Taste for seasoning. Serve with coconut rice and lime wedges.