Key West Snapper En Papillote

2 6-ounce snapper filets

extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

salt and pepper, to taste

Aleppo chili, to taste

1 chayote, sliced into ¼-inch thick slices

your favorite flavored butter or homemade compound butter

dill fronds from 3-4 sprigs

1-2 limes, sliced thin (Key Limes are great if you can find them)

Preheat your oven to 350˚F.

Place a sheet of parchment paper that is about the size of a baking sheet paper down on your work surface. Drizzle a little olive oil on the parchment. Add a pinch of salt, pepper and Aleppo chili. Layer a few slices of chayote over the oil. Drizzle the chayote with a little olive oil and season with salt and Aleppo chili. Add your filet of snapper on top of the chayote. Crumble a little of whatever butter you are using over the fish, season with a pinch of salt and Aleppo chili. Top with a few sprigs of fresh dill, and thinly sliced limes. Close the parchment by folding the ends up and over the fish and vegetables. Seal the parchment by twisting or rolling the paper together. You can tuck any loose ends underneath the parchment package. Transfer to your baking sheet. Cook for 10-14 minutes until the fish is cooked through.

Serve with your favorite vegetable side, I love roasted radishes or blanched green beans sautéed in a little butter.