Coquito
Serves at least 16
Recipe from Liquior.com
56 ounces sweetened condensed milk
48 ounces evaporated milk
24 ounces cream of coconut (such as Coco Lopez)
4 teaspoons vanilla extract
4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
750 milliliters (1 bottle) white, añejo or spiced Puerto Rican rum
Garnish: cinnamon sticks (1 per storage bottle and 2 per individual serving)
Add sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, cream of coconut, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon and ground nutmeg into a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and let cool.
Add the rum and stir to combine.
Transfer to sealable bottles and add 1 cinnamon stick to each bottle. Seal and store refrigerated.
Serve over ice in rocks glasses. Garnish each glass with 2 cinnamon sticks.