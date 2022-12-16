74º

SoFlo Taste

Michelle Bernstein, SoFlo Taste Host

Tags: SoFlo Recipes
Coquito

Serves at least 16

Recipe from Liquior.com

56 ounces sweetened condensed milk

48 ounces evaporated milk

24 ounces cream of coconut (such as Coco Lopez)

4 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

750 milliliters (1 bottle) white, añejo or spiced Puerto Rican rum

Garnish: cinnamon sticks (1 per storage bottle and 2 per individual serving)

Add sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, cream of coconut, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon and ground nutmeg into a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and let cool.

Add the rum and stir to combine.

Transfer to sealable bottles and add 1 cinnamon stick to each bottle. Seal and store refrigerated.

Serve over ice in rocks glasses. Garnish each glass with 2 cinnamon sticks.

About the Author:

Born and raised in Miami, of Jewish and Latinx descent, Chef Michelle “Michy” Bernstein is the host of Local10’s Emmy-Award winning SoFlo TASTE and a fixture in the culinary world.

