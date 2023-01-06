Baba Ghanoush

2 pounds eggplant (Italian eggplant is my favorite if available)

1 teaspoon minced garlic

juice from 1 lemon

3 tablespoons tahini

1 teaspoon salt

chopped Italian parsley leaves, for serving

olive oil, for serving

zaatar, for serving

Preheat your oven to 425˚F. Prick the eggplant all over with a fork. For easy cleanup, line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place a roasting rack over the baking sheet. Roast the eggplant until very tender, about 30-45 minutes depending on the size. Once they are tender, broil the eggplant until charred all over. Remove from the oven and set aside until cool.

Once cool, scoop out the soft eggplant insides, discard the charred skin. Use a salad spinner or colander to drain well. Transfer the eggplant to the bowl of a food processor. Add the minced garlic, lemon juice, tahini and salt. Pulse until mixed. Taste for seasoning and adjust if desired.

Top with fresh chopped Italian parsley leaves, a generous drizzle of olive oil and zaatar before serving.