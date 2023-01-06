Israeli Salad
2 kirby cucumbers, small diced
2 medium tomatoes, cored, small diced
¼ of a red onion, cut in thick strips
freshly picked Italian parsley leaves, mint leaves and dill fonds, use a generous handful or as much as you like
you can also add a seeded chopped jalapeno or serrano chili if you like spicy foods
Toss together the salad ingredients. Dress with as much of the lemon-sumac vinaigrette as desired.
Lemon-Sumac Vinaigrette:
juice of 2 lemons, freshly squeezed
¼ cup olive oil
salt, black pepper and sumac, to taste
Whisk together all ingredients.
Taste for seasoning.