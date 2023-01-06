Israeli Salad

2 kirby cucumbers, small diced

2 medium tomatoes, cored, small diced

¼ of a red onion, cut in thick strips

freshly picked Italian parsley leaves, mint leaves and dill fonds, use a generous handful or as much as you like

you can also add a seeded chopped jalapeno or serrano chili if you like spicy foods

Toss together the salad ingredients. Dress with as much of the lemon-sumac vinaigrette as desired.

Lemon-Sumac Vinaigrette:

juice of 2 lemons, freshly squeezed

¼ cup olive oil

salt, black pepper and sumac, to taste

Whisk together all ingredients.

Taste for seasoning.