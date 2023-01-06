Spinach and Feta Bourekas

1½ tablespoons olive oil

½ cup yellow onion, small diced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon Aleppo chili

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 pounds spinach

1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

3 tablespoons ricotta

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

egg wash for brushing

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, for topping

Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook until translucent. Season to taste with salt and Aleppo chili. Transfer to a large bowl to cool.

Meanwhile, heat a large pot of water to a simmer. Fill a bowl with ice water. Working in batches, blanch the spinach for a few seconds, just until it wilts. Transfer to the ice water to stop the cooking process, drain and set aside. Once you have blanched all of the spinach, use a lint free towel to wring out as much water as possible. Finely chop the spinach and transfer to the bowl with the onions. Add the lemon zest, parmesan cheese, feta and ricotta to the bowl. Mix well. Taste for seasoning and adjust if needed.

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Lightly flour your work surface. Use a rolling pin to gently roll out a puff pastry sheet into a 12 X 12-inch square. Portion your pastry into 16 squares. Spoon about 2 teaspoons of filling into the center of each square. Brush exposed edges lightly with egg-wash and fold the square over to make a triangle. Press gently all about the edge to seal the bourekas. Don’t press down too hard, it should just be sealed so the pastry can puff and open slightly while it bakes. Transfer the formed boureka to your prepared baking sheet. Continue working until all of the bourekas are formed. Brush the tops with egg-wash and sprinkle will sesame seeds before baking. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown and puffed.