Green Goddess Dressing
1¼ cups buttermilk
½ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sour cream
1 bunch basil, leaves picked
small bunch cilantro, leaves picked
1½ cups dill fronds
½ stem rosemary, leaves picked
4-5 sprigs tarragon, leaves picked
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
heavy pinch Aleppo chili
juice from 1 lemon
salt and pepper, to taste
Combine all ingredients in a blender, puree until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. This is a great dip for serving with crudités or over a piece of fish.