Green Goddess Dressing

1¼ cups buttermilk

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 bunch basil, leaves picked

small bunch cilantro, leaves picked

1½ cups dill fronds

½ stem rosemary, leaves picked

4-5 sprigs tarragon, leaves picked

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

heavy pinch Aleppo chili

juice from 1 lemon

salt and pepper, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a blender, puree until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. This is a great dip for serving with crudités or over a piece of fish.