Nut & Seed Chocolate Bark

Nuts & Seeds Chocolate Bark

1 pound dark chocolate, good quality

½ cup salted, roasted cashews

¼ cup dried cherries, roughly chopped

1-2 tablespoons roasted, salted pumpkins seeds

1-2 tablespoons roasted, salted sunflower seeds

1-2 tablespoons freeze-dried raspberries, lightly chopped

sea salt, top topping

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Melt the chocolate in a double broiler or by microwaving for 30 second intervals and stirring between each interval. Once the chocolate is completely melted, stir in the cashews and cherries. Spread the chocolate out on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle the melted chocolate with as much of the seeds and raspberries as you want. Sprinkle a little sea salt over the chocolate. Let it set completely before breaking or cutting into it, overnight is best.