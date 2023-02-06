Tuna Tartar Bowl with Brown Sushi Rice & Avocados

For the tartar:

8 ounces, grade A sushi tuna, small dice

1 tablespoon ginger, grated on a microplane

4 scallions, green ends only, sliced thin

½ teaspoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon soy sauce

1-2 dashes chili oil

Sesame Aioli:

1 cup Kewpie mayonnaise (you can substitute your favorite mayonnaise)

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon chili oil

For serving:

brown sushi rice, cooked according to package instructions

½ avocado, diced

1-2 radishes, shaved thin on mandolin

1-2 kirby cucumbers sliced

4-5 sprigs cilantro

sesame aioli

To make the tartar: Mix the tuna, ginger, scallions, sesame oil, soy sauce and chili oil together in a bowl. Taste and adjust if needed. Keep cold until ready to serve.

To make the aioli: stir together the mayonnaise, sesame oil, soy sauce, brown sugar and chili oil. Set aside. Prepare your toppings: dice the avocado, shave the radishes, cut the cucumbers, roughly chop the cilantro.

To serve: spoon some brown rice down in a bowl. Top with tuna tartar. arrange the toppings around the tartar.