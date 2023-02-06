Tuna Tartar Bowl with Brown Sushi Rice & Avocados
For the tartar:
8 ounces, grade A sushi tuna, small dice
1 tablespoon ginger, grated on a microplane
4 scallions, green ends only, sliced thin
½ teaspoon sesame oil
½ teaspoon soy sauce
1-2 dashes chili oil
Sesame Aioli:
1 cup Kewpie mayonnaise (you can substitute your favorite mayonnaise)
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon chili oil
For serving:
brown sushi rice, cooked according to package instructions
½ avocado, diced
1-2 radishes, shaved thin on mandolin
1-2 kirby cucumbers sliced
4-5 sprigs cilantro
sesame aioli
To make the tartar: Mix the tuna, ginger, scallions, sesame oil, soy sauce and chili oil together in a bowl. Taste and adjust if needed. Keep cold until ready to serve.
To make the aioli: stir together the mayonnaise, sesame oil, soy sauce, brown sugar and chili oil. Set aside. Prepare your toppings: dice the avocado, shave the radishes, cut the cucumbers, roughly chop the cilantro.
To serve: spoon some brown rice down in a bowl. Top with tuna tartar. arrange the toppings around the tartar.