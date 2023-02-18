Apple Fritters

2½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoon granulated sugar

1.5 teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon salt

2¼ teaspoons cinnamon

¾ cups milk

3 eggs

4½ tablespoons applesauce

2 apples, peeled, cored and diced

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

¼ cup milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon in a bowl. Whisk together eggs, milk and applesauce in a separate bowl. Make a well in the dry ingredients and add the wet ingredients. Stir just to combine. Fold in apples.

Heat 1½-inches of oil in a heavy skillet or Dutch Oven to 350˚F. Using two spoons, drop about ¼ cup of batter per fritter into hot oil; spreading it out as you drop. Cook each side until golden brown; approximately 2 minutes per side. Use a slotted spoon to remove and drain on paper towels.

Whisk together the ingredients for the glaze. Dunk fritters in the glaze turning over to make sure both sides are coated. Place on wire racks to air and drip.