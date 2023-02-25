Yuca with Mojo

2-3 pieces of fresh yuca

Peel the yuca by cutting off both ends of the root. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut down the length of the yuca, making sure to cut all of the way through the waxy outer shell. Work your thumbs under the cut and peel back the brown shell, it should start to come apart in larger pieces as you continue to peel. Cut the yuca in 3-4 inch long sections. Cut those sections in half lengthwise and then quarters. Carefully cut out the hard center vein.

Place the yuca in a pot and cover with water by 1-2 inches, add a large pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Cook covered for 15-20 minutes, or until the yuca is tender but not falling apart. Drain and serve warm with mojo spooned over it.

For the mojo:

¼ cup olive oil

¾ cups canola oil

3½ cups red onion, cut into thin strips (julienned)

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons complete seasoning

½ teaspoon ground coriander

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

¾ cup citrus juice (you can use sour orange juice or half lime juice and half orange juice) - always freshly squeezed!

1 tablespoon white vinegar

½ bunch cilantro leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped

Combine the olive and canola oils, red onion, garlic, cumin, complete seasoning and coriander in a small pot. Cook over medium-low heat until the onions are soft but not browned. Once the onions are soft, remove from the heat add the kosher salt, citrus juice, cilantro and vinegar.