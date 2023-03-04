Tuscan Vegetable Soup

1 cup yellow onion, small diced

1 cup celery, small diced

1 cup carrots, medium diced

2 tablespoons good quality extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 large beefsteak tomato, peeled, seeded and diced

1 15.5-ounce can chickpeas or your favorite type of bean, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoons thyme leaves finely chopped

2 tablespoons sage leaves finely chopped

1 spring rosemary, leaves removed, finely chopped

6 cups chicken broth

parmesan rind

4-6 cups baby spinach

salt and pepper, to taste

freshly grated parmesan, for serving

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a pot over medium-low heat. Add the onion, celery and carrot into the pan. Cook until softened (do not let the vegetables get any color.) Add the garlic into the pot and cook for 1 minute. Add the tomato, chickpeas or beans, herbs, broth and parmesan rind into the pan. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper. Let simmer for 20 minutes to marry the flavors. Before serving, add in the spinach and allow to wilt. Serve with freshly grated parmesan.

To Freeze:

Transfer the soup to freezable containers. Label it and freeze it for about 30-60 days!