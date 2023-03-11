Shrimp Pasta

8 ounces spaghetti or linguine

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound U16/20 shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 shallots, minced

zest of a lemon

juice from half a lemon, plus more if desired

2 splashes of white wine

salt and pepper, to taste

¼ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon Italian parsley leaves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon tarragon leaves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon dill fronds, finely chopped

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package instructions until al dente. Reserve the pasta water for the sauce.

Heat 1 tablespoon of butter and the olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add the shrimp, sauté until just cooked through. Remove the shrimp to a plate. Add the remaining butter to the pan, add the shallots, lemon zest, juice from half the lemon, white wine, a few cracks of black pepper and a pinch of salt. Simmer the mixture, allowing it to reduce for a minute or so. Add 5-6 ounces of the pasta cooking water, shaking the pan. Once the sauce begins to thicken slightly. Add the heavy cream, cooked shrimp and any juices from the plate, the cooked pasta and herbs into the pan. Add another squeeze of lemon juice if desired. Add the parmesan cheese and taste for seasoning.