Braised Leeks

4-6 leeks, cut them in half, wash and dry well

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

pinch granulated sugar

½ cup white wine

thyme sprig

rosemary sprig

1 bay leaf

1 cup chicken stock

salt and pepper to taste

Trim the root ends of the leek, leaving the leek intact and trim off the dark green ends. Cut the leeks in half lengthwise. Wash and dry the leeks well.

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large, heavy-bottom sauté pan over medium heat. When the butter is foaming, add the leeks, cut side down. Sprinkle with a tiny pinch of sugar and cook until the leeks are deeply caramelized. Carefully flip over and caramelize the other side. Flip the leeks again so the cut side is down. Add the white wine, rosemary, thyme, bay leaf. Let the wine reduce slightly and add the chicken stock.

Cover your pan loosely with a lid. Cook the leeks until they are really tender. Remove the lid and let the liquid reduce down its nappe. Leeks should be really tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper.