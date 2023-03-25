Braised Cod with Green Peas & Snap Peas

Braised Cod with Green Peas and Snap Peas

2 cod filets, about 5-6 ounces each

2-3 garlic cloves, chopped fine

½ cup English peas

½ cup snap peas

½ cup fava beans, shucked and blanched until tender

4 scallions, thinly sliced

¼ cup white wine

1 cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons mint, chopped fine

2 tablespoons dill, chopped fine

pinch chili flake

salt and pepper, to taste

½ lemon

1 tablespoon butter

Heat a little olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Season the cod on both sides with salt and pepper. Sear the cod until golden brown, remove the codfish and set aside. Keeping the pan on the heat, add the garlic, English, snap peas and fava beans. Cook for 1 minute then add the wine. Reduce all the way then add the chicken stock, herbs, scallions and chili flakes. Add the fish back to the pan, seared side up, season with salt and pepper. Cook until the sauce is slightly reduced and thickened. Swirl in the butter and add a squeeze of lemon and taste for seasoning.