Roasted Beet Salad

1 bunch baby beets

olive oil, as needed

salt and pepper, to taste

1 bunch watercress, woody ends trimmed

good quality balsamic vinegar

2 cups strawberries, tops trimmed, sliced thin

1-2 watermelon radishes, shaved thin on a Japanese mandolin

everything bagel spice, for sprinkling

sea salt, for finishing

Preheat your oven to 400˚F.

Trim the ends on the baby beets. Wash and dry the beets well. Place the beets on top of a large sheet of aluminum foil. If they beets vary greatly in size, divide them into two groups (small and large) and use 2 pieces of aluminum foil. Drizzle the beets with olive oil and season well with salt. Fold the aluminum foil around the beets, sealing it to create a little packet. Transfer the foil packets to a baking sheet. Roast the beets until tender to a knife tip, about 30-45 minutes depending on the size of the beets. Once tender, remove from the oven and allow to cool enough to handle. Use a lint-free towel or paper towel to gently rub the skin off of the beets. Slice into ¼-inch thick rounds.

Toss the watercress with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and olive oil and arrange on your serving plate. Arrange the roasted beets, sliced strawberries and shaved watermelon radish over the watercress. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Top with everything bagel seasoning and sea salt if desired.

Glazed Radishes, Turnips and Carrot

½ tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

2 shallots, minced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 bunch radishes, washed, ends trimmed, cut in half

1 bunch turnips, washed, ends trimmed, cut in half

1 bunch carrots, washed, ends trimmed, cut in half

1-1½ cups chicken stock

2 tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped fine

2 tablespoons tarragon, chopped fine

1 tablespoon thyme, chopped fine

juice from ½ of a lemon

1 teaspoon honey

salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup cooked cranberry beans, optional (recipe below)

Heat the oil and butter in a deep fry pan over medium heat. Add the shallots, garlic and cook until just soft; add the vegetables, shake the pan for 1 minute then add the stock about ¾ of the way up the vegetables. cook until the broth reduces to ¾ of the way down. add the herbs, juice of ½ lemon, honey and season with salt and pepper. Fold in the cooked beans and serve.

For the cranberry beans (This recipe is delicious on its own as well)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 yellow onion, minced

3 garlic cloves minced

3 cups shucked cranberry beans, rinsed

2 cups chicken stock, or as needed to cover

pinch chili flake

salt, to taste

Heat the olive oil in a pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until soft and translucent. Add the cranberry beans and enough chicken stock to cover. Add the chili flake and a large pinch of salt. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer and cook until tender about 15-20 minutes. Taste for seasoning.