Easy Roasted Salmon

4 6-ounce pieces salmon, skin on

1 tablespoons butter

olive oil, as needed

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat your oven to 375˚F.

Heat 1 tablespoon and a drizzle of olive oil in a nonstick pan, over medium-high heat. Season the salmon on both sides with salt and pepper. Sear the salmon, skin-side down (or without the skin-on the presentation size down) until golden brown and crispy. If your pan is oven-safe, you can transfer the whole pan into the oven (WITHOUT FLIPPING) to finish roasting the salmon. Otherwise, transfer your salmon to a baking sheet (WITHOUT FLIPPING) that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Cook until your desired doneness.

Citrus Pomegranate Vinaigrette:

zest and juice from 1 lemon

¼ cup roughly chopped mixed herbs (we used dill, tarragon and Italian parsley)

½ cup pomegranate arils

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

pinch chili flake

salt to taste

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together.