Easy Roasted Salmon
4 6-ounce pieces salmon, skin on
1 tablespoons butter
olive oil, as needed
salt and pepper to taste
Preheat your oven to 375˚F.
Heat 1 tablespoon and a drizzle of olive oil in a nonstick pan, over medium-high heat. Season the salmon on both sides with salt and pepper. Sear the salmon, skin-side down (or without the skin-on the presentation size down) until golden brown and crispy. If your pan is oven-safe, you can transfer the whole pan into the oven (WITHOUT FLIPPING) to finish roasting the salmon. Otherwise, transfer your salmon to a baking sheet (WITHOUT FLIPPING) that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Cook until your desired doneness.
Citrus Pomegranate Vinaigrette:
zest and juice from 1 lemon
¼ cup roughly chopped mixed herbs (we used dill, tarragon and Italian parsley)
½ cup pomegranate arils
2-3 tablespoons olive oil
pinch chili flake
salt to taste
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together.