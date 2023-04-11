Asparagus Au Gratin

Asparagus

2-3 pounds thick asparagus, woody ends trimmed off

4½ tablespoons butter

4½ tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 cups whole milk

salt, to taste

pinch white pepper if you have it (or black pepper)

freshly grated nutmeg, to taste

1-2 cups finely grated parmesan cheese

1-2 cups finely grated Gruyere cheese

For the topping:

1-2 tablespoons butter

1 cup panko bread crumbs

salt and pepper, to taste

Blanch asparagus in salted, simmering water for 20-30 seconds, just until tender crisp. Plunge into ice water immediately to cool. Drain well and transfer to your serving dish.

Preheat your oven to 400˚F.

Melt the butter in a pot. Add the flour and cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Whisk in the milk. Season with salt, pepper and freshly grated nutmeg. Cook, stirring constantly until the mixture begins to thicken. Once the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, stir in as much grated parmesan as desired. Taste for seasoning. Pour the bechamel over the asparagus. Top with as much grated gruyere as desired.

Bake for 15 minutes until the bechamel is bubbly and the gruyere is melted and golden brown.

While the asparagus gratin is baking, toast the panko breadcrumbs in a pan, in butter until golden brown. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Top the baked gratin with the toasted breadcrumbs when you remove it from the oven.