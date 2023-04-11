Michy’s Mom’s Coconut Cake

For Mom’s easy yellow cake:

19.6 ounces yellow cake mix (you’ll need two packages for this amount)

1 package (3.4 ounces) vanilla pudding mix

1 cup milk

1 cup canola oil

4 large eggs

For the Coconut Filling:

2 cups granulated sugar

2 cups sour cream

1 package (12 to 14 ounces) of frozen, unsweetened, grated coconut, thawed

For the topping:

3 cups heavy cream

toasted coconut, for garnish

Preheat oven to 325˚F. Grease 2 9-inch cake pans and line them with parchment paper, set aside.

Combine all ingredients for the cake in a large bowl. Mix together at low speed for 1 minute then mix an additional 2 minutes over medium speed. The mix should be very smooth & thick. Bake for 28 to 32 minutes or until golden and the cake springs back with lightly touched.

Let cool in the pan for 15 minutes and then remove and let cool on a rack.

While the cake bakes, make the coconut filling: mix together all ingredients for the filling and rest for an hour in the refrigerator until the sugar is melted.

Once the cake is completely cool, cut each cake into 2 even layers and trim the doomed tops. Spread the coconut mixture between the cake layers. Completely cover the cake with plastic wrap, making sure there is no cake exposed to the air. Place the cake in the refrigerator overnight.

The next day, whip the heavy cream into medium peaks, do not sweeten the cream. Frost the whole cake with whipped cream and dust with toasted coconut before serving.