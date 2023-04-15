Michy’s Favorite Chili Dog

My Favorite Chili Dog

your favorite hotdog buns (I like Martin’s long buns)

your favorite hotdog

hot dog chili (recipe below)

grated cheddar cheese

pickled jalapenos (recipe below)

Cook you hotdogs as desired (steamed, grilled or seared). Place cooked hotdogs in the buns on a small baking sheet. Top each hot dog with chili and a generous sprinkle of cheddar cheese. Melt on the broiler, a hot oven or the grill. Top with pickled jalapenos if desired.

Hot Dog Chili

This recipe makes enough for a crowd, about 2½ quarts total.

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

1 cup yellow onion, diced small

3-4 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup red bell pepper, diced small

1 cup yellow or green bell pepper, diced small

¼ cup chili powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne powder

1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon ground cumin

28-ounce can diced tomatoes

1½ cups enchilada sauce (from a can)

15.5 ounce can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

15.5 ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

hot sauce, to taste

1½-2 cups chicken stock, as needed

Cook the ground beef and pork in a large, heavy-bottomed pot like a Dutch Oven, over medium heat until the meat is browned. Use a wooden spoon to break the meat into small pieces as it cooks. Once the meat is cooked, add the onions, garlic and bell peppers, cook until translucent. Add the chili powder, cayenne, dried oregano and cumin, toast for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the remaining ingredients, starting with 1½ cups chicken stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for at least 1-1½ hours, stirring occasionally. The longer you cook the chili, the better it is. You can add a little more chicken stock if the mixture gets too thick. Be careful not add too much, you want a thicker chili to stay on the hot dog better.