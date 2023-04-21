Strawberry Escabeche

INGREDIENTS

• 1 strawberry aspic (52g)

• 2 Tbsp. berries in EVOO and lemon syrup

• 1 pinch chopped pistachio.

• 1 pinch pink peppercorn

• 1 dust lemon zest

• 1 quenelle basil sorbet

• 3 micro basil leaves

• 1 Tsp. EVOO

PLATE UP

1. Place 1 strawberry aspic in the center of the plate.

2. Garnish on left side with 2 Tbsp. berries in EVOO and lemon syrup.

3. Drizzle with EVOO.

4. Dust with chopped pistachio, Crashed pink peppercorn and lemon zest

micro plane.

5. Dust the top right side of the aspic with dry raspberry powder.

6. Place a quenelle of basil sorbet on top.

7. Garnish sorbet with 3 micro basil leaves.

Strawberry juice

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 1lt. juice (47 portions)

• 8lb.8oz. strawberry IQF (4000g)

• 14oz. sugar (400g)

Total: 1 lt. juice

METHOD

1. Place strawberry IQF and sugar in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap.

2. Make some holes with knives on plastic wrap.

3. Place on top of bain-marie and cook for to 1 ½ hour.

4. Then strain through a thin chinois and reserve the juice.

5. We don t need strawberry but only juice. (Give strawberry to line to blend

them in strawberry sauce).

Strawberry escabeche

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 47 portions (40g/portion)

• 2lb.2oz.oz. Strawberry juice (recipe below) (1000g)

• 1lb.2oz. strawberry (500g)

• 5oz. vinegar de Modena (140g)

• 3.5oz. brown sugar (100g)

• 2 ½ orange zest big stripe with apple peeler

• 5 oz. water (140g)

• 5 thyme spring

• 5 rosemary spring

Total: 1880g

METHOD

1. Remove strawberry stem and cut them in 2.

2. Place brown sugar in a pan and bring to light caramel color.

3. Add strawberry and cook for 1 minute.

4. Deglaze with vinegar de Modena and cook another minute.

5. Add water, strawberry juice and cook for 1 more minute.

6. Remove from heat, add thyme, orange zest and rosemary.

7. Cover with plastic wrap and let maturate overnight.

8. Strain next day and place in sous vide bag.

Strawberry aspic

INGREDIENTS

Yield: portions

• 1.4oz. Strawberry royal juice (40g)

• 1Strawberry slice (12 to 15g)

METHOD

1. Humidify outside of the ring 65mm with water.

2. Cover the bottom of ring with plastic wrap and tight up.

3. Poor 20g Strawberry royal at 25C.

4. Then place strawberry slice as per the picture.

5. It should start to get jelly consistency and allow strawberry to stick and do not float after the other layer of juice.

6. Cover with 20g of strawberry royal.

7. Let set in fridge.

8. Unmold when needed.

9. Do not keep more than 2 days or strawberries will start to release water

and separate from strawberry royal.

10. Do not wait first layer of strawberry royal set before to put strawberry and

other layer of strawberry royal or both layers will not stick together and

separate in 2 pieces.

Strawberry Royal juice

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 7 portions (40g/portions)

• 10.5oz, strawberry escabeche (300g)

• ¼ tsp. agar agar

METHOD

1. Bring half of the strawberry escabeche to a boil.

2. Add agar agar gradually while stirring and bring to a boil for 1 minute.

3. Add other half of strawberry escabeche at room temperature.

4. Cool down to 25C and make as per previous process.

Basil sorbet

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 224 portions (30g/quenelle)

• 0.6 oz. stabilizer (18g)

• 3 l water (3000g)

• 2 lb. sugar (900g)

• 2lb.2oz. glucose powder 42-45D (1000g)

• 18 g ascorbic acid

• 2 lb. lime juice (900g)

• 2 lb. basil leaves (900g)

Total: 6736g

METHOD

1. Place water and lime juice in a pot and warm it up.

2. Mix sugar, stabilizer, glucose powder and ascorbic acid.

3. At 45C add while whisking, sugar, stabilizer, glucose powder and ascorbic acid.

4. Mix well until dissolve and bring to a boil.

5. Let it cool down and add basil leaves when cold.

6. Reserve in container overnight in fridge.

7. Next day, blend in vitamix.

8. Churn in gelato machine.

Berries in lemon syrup and olive oil

INGREDIENTS

Yield: 1 portion

• 3 raspberries cut in half

• 3 Blackberries cut in half

• 4 Blueberries cut in half

• 1 ½ Tsp. lemon syrup

• 1 ½ Tbsp. EVOO

• 1 pinch black pepper mill

METHOD

1. Cut all berries in half and place in a bowl.

2. Add syrup, EVOO, black pepper and gently toss together.

Lemon syrup for berries

INGREDIENTS

• 1lb. water (454g)

• 1lb. sugar (454g)

• 2 lemon juice and zest big stripe.

• 1tsp. vanilla

METHOD

1. Bring all ingredients to a boil.

2. Reserve in cooler until needed.