Beets with Yogurt & Zaatar

Michelle Bernstein, SoFlo Taste Host

Pureed Beets with Yogurt & Zaatar

Recipe credit: Yotam Ottolenghi

2 pounds red beets, roasted until tender to a knife tip, peeled, chopped and cooled

1 clove of garlic, chopped

1 spicy red chili (like a Fresno) seeded and chopped

1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt

1½ tablespoons date syrup

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon zaatar

salt, to taste

For garnish:

Toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

Scallions, sliced thin

Soft goat cheese, crumbled

Your favorite flatbread for serving, warmed through

To make the puree:

Combine the roasted beets, garlic, chili and Greek yogurt in a food processor and puree and until the mixture is smooth. Add in the olive oil, date syrup and zaatar, puree to mix. Taste for seasoning, adjust if necessary.

To serve:

Spread the mixture into your serving dish, top with toasted hazelnuts, sliced scallions and crumbed goat’s cheese. Serve with your favorite flatbread or pita, warmed through.

About the Author:

Born and raised in Miami, of Jewish and Latinx descent, Chef Michelle “Michy” Bernstein is the host of Local10’s Emmy-Award winning SoFlo TASTE and a fixture in the culinary world.

