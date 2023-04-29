Pureed Beets with Yogurt & Zaatar
Recipe credit: Yotam Ottolenghi
2 pounds red beets, roasted until tender to a knife tip, peeled, chopped and cooled
1 clove of garlic, chopped
1 spicy red chili (like a Fresno) seeded and chopped
1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
1½ tablespoons date syrup
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon zaatar
salt, to taste
For garnish:
Toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped
Scallions, sliced thin
Soft goat cheese, crumbled
Your favorite flatbread for serving, warmed through
To make the puree:
Combine the roasted beets, garlic, chili and Greek yogurt in a food processor and puree and until the mixture is smooth. Add in the olive oil, date syrup and zaatar, puree to mix. Taste for seasoning, adjust if necessary.
To serve:
Spread the mixture into your serving dish, top with toasted hazelnuts, sliced scallions and crumbed goat’s cheese. Serve with your favorite flatbread or pita, warmed through.