Lamb Chops with Minty Salsa

1 rack lamb chops, cut into individual chops

For the marinade:

½ teaspoon dried oregano

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons mint leaves, sliced thin

2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses

heavy pinch kosher salt

heavy pinch ground black pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil

1-2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Combine all ingredients for the marinade. Transfer to a plastic bag. Add the lamb chops and marinate for 2-3 hours. Sear or grill to your preferred doneness. Serve with minty salsa. We served our lamb chops over toasted rice pilaf.

Minty Salsa:

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 shallots, sliced into thin strips (julienned)

4 garlic cloves, sliced thin

1 cup dried figs, small diced

¼ cup mint leaves, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon zaatar

1 tablespoon sumac

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a small sauté pan. Add the shallots and garlic and cook until soft and lightly golden brown. Set aside to cool completely. Once cool, transfer the shallot mixture to a bowl. Add the remaining ¼ cup of olive oil and the remaining ingredients. Stir together. Season to taste with salt and pepper.