Lamb Chops with Minty Salsa
1 rack lamb chops, cut into individual chops
For the marinade:
½ teaspoon dried oregano
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons mint leaves, sliced thin
2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
heavy pinch kosher salt
heavy pinch ground black pepper
3 tablespoons olive oil
1-2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Combine all ingredients for the marinade. Transfer to a plastic bag. Add the lamb chops and marinate for 2-3 hours. Sear or grill to your preferred doneness. Serve with minty salsa. We served our lamb chops over toasted rice pilaf.
Minty Salsa:
¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 shallots, sliced into thin strips (julienned)
4 garlic cloves, sliced thin
1 cup dried figs, small diced
¼ cup mint leaves, roughly chopped
1 tablespoon zaatar
1 tablespoon sumac
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a small sauté pan. Add the shallots and garlic and cook until soft and lightly golden brown. Set aside to cool completely. Once cool, transfer the shallot mixture to a bowl. Add the remaining ¼ cup of olive oil and the remaining ingredients. Stir together. Season to taste with salt and pepper.