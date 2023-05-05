Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Passionfruit & Maple Syrup

For the pancakes:

1 cup ricotta cheese

2 whole eggs, separated

¾ cup milk

zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons melted butter, cool slightly

1½ cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 egg white

For cooking:

nonstick cooking spray or butter

fresh passionfruit or passionfruit puree

maple syrup

gently warm them together

In a large bowl combine the ricotta cheese, egg yolks, milk, lemon zest and juice, and melted butter, whisk until smooth.

Sift the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt together (over the ricotta mixture) and stir until just combined. In a clean bowl, whisk the egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently fold the egg whites into the batter, 1/3 at a time, until incorporated. Cook on a griddle or non-stick pan until golden brown on both sides. Serve with passionfruit and warm maple syrup drizzled over the top.