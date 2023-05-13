Sunomomo Crab Salad
For the salad:
2 king crab legs (about 2 pounds), meat removed from shells, kept in large pieces
½ English cucumber, peeled, thinly sliced in half moons
For the Sanbaizu sauce:
1½ tablespoons granulated sugar
½ cup rice vinegar
2 tablespoons dark soy sauce
2/3 cups dashi
For garnish:
thinly sliced scallions
Make the sauce: combine the granulated sugar and rice vinegar in a sauce pan over medium heat. Heat until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the dashi and soy sauce, bring to a boil then remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
Combine the crab meat and cucumber in a bowl. Dress with as much sauce as desired. Serve topped with sliced scallions.