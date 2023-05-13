Sunomomo Crab Salad

For the salad:

2 king crab legs (about 2 pounds), meat removed from shells, kept in large pieces

½ English cucumber, peeled, thinly sliced in half moons

For the Sanbaizu sauce:

1½ tablespoons granulated sugar

½ cup rice vinegar

2 tablespoons dark soy sauce

2/3 cups dashi

For garnish:

thinly sliced scallions

Make the sauce: combine the granulated sugar and rice vinegar in a sauce pan over medium heat. Heat until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the dashi and soy sauce, bring to a boil then remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

Combine the crab meat and cucumber in a bowl. Dress with as much sauce as desired. Serve topped with sliced scallions.