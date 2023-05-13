Tempura Shrimp and Vegetables

For the batter:

1 egg yolk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup ice water, more if needed

For frying:

all-purpose flour for dredging

sunflower, grapeseed, peanut oil or your favorite neutral, high-heat oil

Vegetables and shrimp for frying:

We used colossal shrimp, peeled and deveined with tails attached. Use a sharp knife to lightly score the belly of the shrimp and gently pound the back of the shrimp using your knife to help the shrimp lay flat.

We used an assortment of our favorite vegetables:

ssparagus

broccolini or young broccoli

acorn squash cut into thin slices

sweet potato, peeled and cut into thin slices

yellow or red onion, sliced into thin rings

shiitake mushrooms caps

Japanese eggplant, sliced into 1-inch thick rounds

For the Tentsuyu dipping sauce:

1 cup dashi

2 tablespoons mirin

2 tablespoons soy sauce

grated daikon (excess liquid squeezed out and discarded) to taste

grated fresh ginger, to taste

Add 1-2 inches of oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot and heat to 350˚F degrees. While the oil is heating, make the tempura batter.

Sift the 1 cup of flour into a large bowl. Whisk together the egg yolk and 1 cup of water in a separate bowl. Stir the egg mixture into the flour and mix to combine. Do not overmix, some lumps are okay. You want to make the batter right before you begin frying and work quickly to keep the batter as cold as possible. You can chill your bowl and the flour before mixing to help maintain the temperature.

Make sure all your vegetables are the shrimp and very dry before frying. Working with a few pieces at a time, dredge the items in the flour, shaking off any excess, then dredge in the tempura batter. Gently lower the vegetables piece by piece into the hot oil. Fry the tempura in small batches so you don’t lower your oil temperature. Transfer the tempura to a wire rack or a plate lined with a paper towels to drain once they are golden brown. In between batches, clean the oil with a fine-mesh strainer to remove any loose batter pieces.

combine all liquid ingredients together and heat just for everything to combine together; remove from heat.

Add as much grated daikon and ginger to the tentsuyu dipping sauce as desired and serve alongside the warm tempura.