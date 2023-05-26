Spatchcock Chicken

1 spatchcock cut chicken

olive oil, for drizzling

salt and pepper

Season the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. rizzle with olive oil. Place the chicken in a well-greased grilling basket.

Preheat your grill to medium heat. Cook for 45-60 minutes or until cooked through. Serve with red chimichurri.

Red chimichurri

1 shallot minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 Fresno chili, seeded, minced

3 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ cup chopped curly parsley

½ cup canola oil

salt, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a food processor, pulse to mix. Season to taste with salt.