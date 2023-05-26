Spatchcock Chicken
1 spatchcock cut chicken
olive oil, for drizzling
salt and pepper
Season the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. rizzle with olive oil. Place the chicken in a well-greased grilling basket.
Preheat your grill to medium heat. Cook for 45-60 minutes or until cooked through. Serve with red chimichurri.
Red chimichurri
1 shallot minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 Fresno chili, seeded, minced
3 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ cup chopped curly parsley
½ cup canola oil
salt, to taste
Combine all ingredients in a food processor, pulse to mix. Season to taste with salt.