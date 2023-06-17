Over-Ripe Berry Marmalade

1 pound berries (whatever berries are in the fridge)

1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed

½ pound (8 ounces) granulated sugar

Rinse your berries. If using strawberries, stem the berries and cut them into quarters. Combine berries, lemon juice and sugar in a pot. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to medium. Stirring occasionally, cook until the bubbles turn from small rapid bubbles to large, glossy bubbles and the sauce begins to thicken, about 25-35 minutes. If the marmalade begins to spatter too much, lower the heat slightly. Once thickened, remove from heat and cool completely before serving. Store in the refrigerator.

British Scones

4 cups all-purpose flour

1½ tablespoons baking powder

7 tablespoons cold butter, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 eggs

6 fluid ounces buttermilk

¾ cup currants

For baking:

1 egg whisked with 1 tablespoon heavy cream

turbinado sugar, for sprinkling, if desired

For serving:

marmalade

lightly sweetened whipped cream

Preheat your over to 400˚F.

Combine all-purpose flour, baking powder, cold butter and granulated sugar in a large bowl. Work the butter into the flour mixture with your hands, until the butter is in pea-sized pieces or smaller. Whisk the 2 eggs into the buttermilk. Add the liquid to your dry ingredients and continue working the dough by hand to mix, the dough will be dry but will start to come together. Add in the currants. Turn the dough out onto a surface and knead a few times to bring the dough together. Form into a 1-inch thick flat disk, cover with a towel and allow to rest for 20 minutes.

Using a round biscuit or ring cutter, punch out circles about 2½ inch in diameter. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, arranging the scones 2-inches apart. Brush the top with the egg-wash and sprinkle with turbinado sugar, if desired. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Let cool. Serve with fresh marmalade and lightly sweetened whipped cream.