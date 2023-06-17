Swordfish with Fresh Tomato Sauce

Sword Fish With Fresh Tomato Sauce

For the fish:

1 swordfish steak

nonstick cooking spray

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the tomato sauce:

2 tablespoons infused herb oil or olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, small diced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1½ pounds overripe beefsteak or plum tomatoes, cored and chopped

pinch chili flake

¼ cup white wine or red wine (whatever’s open)

1 tablespoon non-pareil capers, drained

1 tablespoon golden raisins

1-2 sprigs basil, leaves chopped

½ sprig rosemary, finely chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Season the swordfish steak(s) with salt and pepper. Grill to your desired doneness. While the swordfish cooks, make your tomato sauce.

Heat the oil in a large pan, add the onion and garlic, and cook until soft, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Add the chili flake, wine, capers and raisins. Season to taste with salt and pepper, simmer for 5-7 minutes until the sauce is juicy but slightly thickened. Stir in the herbs and taste for seasoning.

To serve: spoon over your swordfish. This goes great with any fish, chicken or pasta.

For the infused herb oil:

2 cups olive oil

a handful or two of whatever herbs you have (basil, thyme and rosemary work great)

1 pinch chili flake

zest from 1 lemon

Combine all ingredients in a pot. Heat gently over low heat until you just begin to smell the herbaceous oil. Remove from the heat, allow to cool to room temperature then store in the refrigerator in an airtight container.