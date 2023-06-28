Orange Meringue Pie

Recipe from: Caro Hare

1 cup freshly-squeezed orange juice

1 cup orange segments, each segment cut into pieces 2-3 pieces

2 tablespoons orange zest, freshly grated

1 cup granulated sugar

5 tablespoons cornstarch

3 egg yolks, beaten

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons butter

baked pie shell

meringue for topping (recipe below)

torch for browning meringue

Combine the orange juice, segments and rind with the granulated sugar and cornstarch in a pot. Cook over low heat until the sugar and cornstarch melt into the juice and the mixture is clear. Whisk egg yolks together in a medium bowl. Temper in a little of the hot orange mixture into the egg yolks. Return the egg yolk mixture to the pot and continue cooking over low heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture becomes nappe, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and butter, mixing until the butter has melted and is fully incorporated. Transfer your mixture to a shallow dish and cover with plastic wrap gently touching the surface. Chill in the refrigerator. Once cold, transfer the mixture to the prepared pie shell.

Before serving, top with meringue and carefully use a torch to brown the meringue.

Meringue

4 egg whites

1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

1 large pinch kosher salt

Bring a medium pot of water to a simmer. Place the bowl of a stand mixer over the pot, making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. You can start with another bowl and transfer the mixture into the bowl of your stand mixer later if needed. Combine egg whites, sugar, vanilla, cream of tartar and salt, whisk to combine.

Heat the mixture, whisking constantly, until the temperature reaches 160 degrees on an instant read thermometer. Once the mixture reaches temperature, transfer to the bowl of your stand mixer (if necessary) and whip the mixture, until glossy, firm peaks form and the bowl feels cool to the touch, about 5 minutes. You can spoon the cool meringue directly on to the pie or transfer to a piping bag to pipe with a decorative tip.