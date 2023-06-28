Smoked Fish Dip
½ pound smoked mullet or whitefish, skin and bones removed
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup sour cream
1 lemon, juiced
1 teaspoon grated onion
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon Datil pepper sauce, or your favorite hot sauce
For serving:
baked saltines crackers (recipe below)
your favorite crudité vegetables, we like: carrot and celery sticks, radishes cut in half or quarters, cucumber and endive spears
Combine the smoked fish, mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, grated onion, salt and pepper sauce in a bowl. Mix well. Chill before serving. Serve with baked saltine crackers and your favorite crudité.
Baked Saltines
1 sleeve saltine crackers
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Place a roasting rack over a baking sheet. Brush both sides of the saltines with melted butter. For an extra kick, you can sprinkle a little Old Bay over the crackers. Bake until golden brown on both sides, about 10-12 minutes, rotating halfway through.