Smoked Fish Dip

½ pound smoked mullet or whitefish, skin and bones removed

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

1 lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon grated onion

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon Datil pepper sauce, or your favorite hot sauce

For serving:

baked saltines crackers (recipe below)

your favorite crudité vegetables, we like: carrot and celery sticks, radishes cut in half or quarters, cucumber and endive spears

Combine the smoked fish, mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, grated onion, salt and pepper sauce in a bowl. Mix well. Chill before serving. Serve with baked saltine crackers and your favorite crudité.

Baked Saltines

1 sleeve saltine crackers

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Place a roasting rack over a baking sheet. Brush both sides of the saltines with melted butter. For an extra kick, you can sprinkle a little Old Bay over the crackers. Bake until golden brown on both sides, about 10-12 minutes, rotating halfway through.