How are your kids coping right now? Here are some things to help get them (and you) through this time

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s now been several weeks since many have hunkered down after receiving issuances to stay home and stay safe, besides getting out for essential reasons.

As adults, a lot of us are having to find ways to cope, but how are our kids coping?

Finding activities to keep them busy can be a small hurdle some days, but The Children’s Trust wants to improve the lives of families and children — all of them, but especially people who are underprivileged and lower-income.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, as we #StayHomeMiami, The Children’s Trust has launched a website, StayHome.Miami, in which a vast array of resources are available to you and your child — all at no cost.

Some of those resources include audio books, fun craft ideas with paper, an explainer of COVID-19 for kids, a coloring book, singing, dancing, learning, videos of stars reading books aloud and so much more.

Did we mention Gloria Estefan has made a super cute video to explain the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask? It’s featured on StayHome.Miami, too.

The Children’s Trust wants parents and kids everywhere to click through and take advantage of every single resource it has.

Click here to access a ton of fun stuff for your kids.