Experts forecast busier-than-normal hurricane season, but access to water won’t be an issue -- here’s why

Experts are forecasting a busier-than-normal hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

As the community checks the status of storm supplies, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) is stocked and prepared to provide uninterrupted service before, during and after a storm.

The department has fuel and water treatment supply reserves to operate on auxiliary power at the three plants to ensure uninterrupted service to its nearly 2.3 million customers for two weeks without supplemental deliveries.

In advance of the region experiencing tropical storm force winds, the treatment plants will be transferred to generator power so that plant operations aren’t impacted by electrical fluctuations and outages. In 2017, during Hurricane Irma, water service was never impacted, and a precautionary boil water order was not issued for WASD’s service area.

When verifying what hurricane supplies you need to replenish, it is unnecessary to add bottled water to your shopping list. Instead, invest in water storage containers that can be used year after year. Make sure to have one gallon of water per person per day for a minimum of three days and a half gallon per day, per pet for three days. Fill containers with Miami-Dade’s drinking water. WASD tests its drinking water more than 150,000 times a year.

If you have questions about water quality, please call 786-552-4738 if you live north of Southwest Eighth Street and 786-552-4181 if you live south of Southwest Eighth Street.

While WASD is prepared to service Miami-Dade County before, during and after a storm, the department always asks for residents to minimize water usage after a storm so as not to overly impact the water system, should pressure be lower than normal.

In addition, bag up and throw away debris -- rather than hosing it into storm drains -- to minimize street flooding resulting from clogged storm drains.

It is the priority of WASD to provide safe, reliable service to its customers. For additional information about Department services and programs, visit the WASD website.