5 of the best ways to relax in the new year

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

After the holidays have passed and we all let out a collective sigh (because 2020), it feels like it will be the perfect time to sit back and relax for a bit, doesn’t it?

Here are five ways you’re sure to be able to do just that.

1. A facial

Whether you have skin that is acne-prone, sensitive or dry, there are facial options for you. Many can help to treat acne, rosacea, scarring and more. Plus, it just feels good.

2. Salt therapy

Salt therapy claims to help respiratory conditions, thinning mucus and improving the function of cilia -- the small hairs that help to move mucus out of the lungs.

During salt therapy, you simply relax in a chair in the salt room at the Contour Day Spa while the salt blows in the air. How lovely does that sound?

3. A pedicure

Is this a given? If you’ve never had a pedicure, you’re missing out. Your skin will be so soft and fresh when you’re done. And you can always opt not to get polish on your nails, if that’s not your thing.

4. A massage

A massage can be relaxing, or it can help to work out sore muscles in the body.

Did you know there are massages specifically for sports, deep tissue reflexes, pregnancy and relaxation? Surely one of these will do the trick for you.

5. Detox

This kind of runs the gamut of total rejuvenation and relaxation. You can enjoy a body wrap that’s rich in antioxidants and energizes and oxygenates the skin. A scrub helps to expedite and invigorate cell generation, and it’s followed by a colonics body detox — which flushes out the colon, sending gallons of water into the body. It can improve the immune system and aid in weight loss, according to the professionals at Contour Day Spa.

