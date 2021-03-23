Why you should quit coffee and soda for kombucha instead

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You may have seen kombucha at your local grocery store and wondered, “What is this drink with the funny name?”

It’s often equated with new-age hippies, and serving as the drink of choice for folks who live a vegan, organic and free lifestyle.

But it’s not just for the hippies. Kombucha is a beverage that packs lots of health benefits, and it’s a great substitute if you’re trying to wean off drinking coffee or soda.

Kombucha has become trendy in the past 20 years or so, but believe it or not, it’s a drink that has been around for thousands of years, dating back to ancient Chinese civilization, according to Remedy Kombucha. It has even been described as the “immortal health elixir.”

Kombucha is a tea that has been fermented for a long period of time, and it’s infused with herbs and fruits to make it sweet and tangy.

People often describe it tasting like apple cider vinegar -- just not as strong.

The benefits from kombucha are practically endless. Not only is it full of antioxidants and probiotics, but, according to Remedy Kombucha, it can help:

Regulate your gut health

Ease indigestion

Strengthen your immune system

Improve liver function

If you’re ever shopping at a health food store like Whole Foods, you’ve probably seen kombucha in the drink section, but buying locally sourced kombucha, such as Remedy Kombucha, is even better, said company spokesperson Martha Martinez.

Locally sourced kombucha isn’t fermented as long as kombucha you’d buy from a store, so it’s more organic, Martinez said.

Plus, there’s often a good chance that the person making local kombucha is using locally sourced produce, so all around it’s a better option.

Other benefits Remedy Kombucha says the drink can help with include:

Better mental focus

Boosts your lungs

Antibacterial properties may help manage type 2 diabetes

You may be hesitant to try something new, but if you’re a fan of tea and carbonated beverages, kombucha was basically made for you.

This sweet and fizzy drink will not only taste good, but bring your body way more health benefits than a can of soda ever could.