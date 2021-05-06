Flying this summer? All your options for getting to the airport

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This summer just might be the perfect time to take that long-awaited trip -- and considering what the world has looked like over the past year or so, safe to say, we could all use a vacation right about now.

So whether you have existing plans or you’re just starting to consider that next big trip, of course, many destinations involve air travel.

And many people don’t realize they have more options than ever when it comes to arriving at the airport. For example, have you ever tried the train? Tri-Rail might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Let’s break down some of those options in more detail. You could ...

1. Get a ride from a friend or family member.

If you have someone in your life who’s willing to give you a lift, awesome!

Ad

2. Go the ride-share route, or even call a traditional taxi.