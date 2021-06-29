Genetics Program Ranked Number Two in the Nation

Genetics program ranked No. 2 in the nation

Dr. Stephan Zuchner is a Professor and Chair of the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

GENETIC RESEARCH WITH DR. STEPHAN ZUCHNER

Our genetics is what makes us who we are says Stephan Zuchner, M.D., Ph.D., world-renowned geneticist and Chair of the Department of Human Genetics, at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

“The genes that you inherit from your family, they really determine who you are to a large part, how you look, but also determine your health potentially,” says Dr. Zuchner.

Dr. Zuchner and his team focus on genetic research – studying the underlying genetic causes of diseases to better diagnose and treat patients. UM’s Miller School of Medicine’s genetics program is ranked number two in the nation.

“What kinds of diseases are you researching right now?” asks anchor Pam Giganti.

“Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, but also peripheral neuropathies, genetic hearing loss, eye diseases,” Dr. Zuchner says.

They’re also collaborating with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center on something called epigenetics.

“This is considered the next big thing in genetics. It takes into account changes of the environment, for instance, and it offers unique new ways to develop therapies for cancers,” explains Dr. Zuchner.

He says UHealth researchers have already discovered genes that will lead to precision medicine for patients.

“Now we have the tools available to turn this knowledge into real practice,” Dr. Zuchner says.

