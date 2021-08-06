5 reasons you should move to Coral Gables

These townhomes have arrived in the heart of the exclusive Biltmore section of Coral Gables by George Merrick and original Gables architects H.George Fink, Phineas Paist and Richard Kiehnel. Althea Row -- the three-story townhomes including four bedrooms, four bathrooms with one half bath, a four-car garage, private elevator and private terraces with crafted loggias -- indulges the senses with European-inspired luxury and craftsmanship designed by Coral Gables-based De La Guardia Victoria Architects & Urbanists, bringing the best of outdoor Gables living.

If you’re looking to move to the Miami area, one city to consider is Coral Gables.

Known as “The City Beautiful,” Coral Gables is not only a fantastic place to move and raise a family, but there’s also so much to do. It’s great for anyone who is looking to start the next chapter in their life.

If you know the Coral Gables area, then you already know how great of a city it is, but if you’re unfamiliar and want to learn more, keep reading.

1. The Althea Row Townhomes

New developments always seem to be popping up, but the Althea Row Townhomes will have you sitting in the lap of luxury while living in Coral Gables. Named after the mother of Coral Gables founder, George Merrick, Althea Row is the place to live in Coral Gables if you want the best of the best, developers said.

The townhomes are in the Biltmore Square area of town, which is a historic spot with fantastic architecture and culture. The neighborhood has so many fabulous restaurants and bars that you’ll have trouble trying to decide which place to try next.

The three-story townhomes have ample space (7,000 square feet to be exact) and feature a gorgeous and refined aesthetic that mixes the indoor and outdoor spaces flawlessly. You’ll find Spanish-colonial design that is equal parts historic and modern.

Each of the five townhomes available has four bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, a four-car garage, elevator, plus all the bells and whistles you’d want in a brand new townhome.

What more could you need?

You’ll love being close to all the great things Coral Gables has to offer, including shopping, restaurants, pristine local golf courses and some of the best schools and hospitals that Florida has to offer.

2. The Biltmore Spa

Now this is the definition of “treat yourself.”

Who doesn’t love a spa day? It doesn’t matter if you want a facial, massage or you’re hoping to relax in a eucalyptus steam room, the Biltmore Spa has something for everyone.

We don’t get to treat ourselves to spa days as often as we should, but it’s fantastic knowing that if you move to Coral Gables, you’ve got a top-of-the-line spa and one of the best golf courses just minutes from your home.

3. The shopping

You haven’t lived until you’ve set foot in the Miracle Mile Coral Gables Shopping District.

The tree-lined streets feature anything you’d want for a wonderful afternoon of shopping.

Obviously, there are fantastic boutiques, home furnishing stores, jewelry shops and places to find apparel, but add in the incredible restaurants and bars, and you’ve got an area of Coral Gables you’ll never want to leave.

4. Museums and art

One of the best things about Coral Gables is that it’s the home to the University of Miami, and with that, there comes incredible opportunities for residents to experience the museums and art projects that the university has to offer.

Among them is the Coral Gables Museum, which always has different exhibits that art lovers will enjoy.

There’s also the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, which any nature lover just has to check out. The lush gardens are absolutely stunning, and right now there is a Jurassic Garden, which you know the kids will love, seeing dinosaurs from back in the day.

5. Proximity to beaches

For some people, there are two reasons to visit or move to Florida, and that is for the pristine beaches and only being 5 miles from Miami International Airport.

