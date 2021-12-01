Comprehensive Center for Brain Health Opens in Boca Raton

This center aims to eliminate brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and Lewy Body Dementia.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Dr. James Galvin is the Director of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Comprehensive Center for Brain Health in Boca Raton. For more information about the services the new center offers, click here or call (561) 869-6808. Or you can visit the UHealth blog.

BOBBI’S STORY:

84-year-old Bobbi Rutt noticed her memory wasn’t as sharp as it used to be.

“No matter where you are or what you are, there are times, you suddenly forget a name,” says Bobbi.

She met with world renowned neurologist and researcher James Galvin, M.D., M.P.H., the Director of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Comprehensive Center for Brain Health, which just opened its doors this month in Boca Raton.

Ad

“The focus of our research is on neurodegenerative diseases. Slow degenerative diseases of the brain that affect memory and other thinking abilities. This includes Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body dementia,” Dr. Galvin says.

The center’s goal is to better treat and prevent these diseases through projects like the Healthy Brain Initiative.

“We test their memory, we test their cognition thinking. We ask about psychological traits,” says Dr. Galvin.

“Doctor, what can we do to keep our brains healthy?” asks anchor Pam Giganti.

“We’re very interested in this concept of resilience. It revolves around your physical activity, your cognitive and leisure activities, what you do for fun, what you do for enjoyment, our diet, what we eat,” Dr. Galvin says.

Bobbi was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment, but says the center is teaching her techniques to preserve her memory.

“I’m doing exercising at home on my own. We have a salad, a nice leafy green salad every single night. I see a tremendous difference,” Bobbi says.

Ad

FOCUSING ON YOU

Focusing on You: Innovations in Modern Medicine is a series of healthcare-related stories airing regularly on WPLG Local 10. For more stories like this one, visit YouTube channels for UHealth, the University of Miami Health System.

Above content provided by UHealth, the University of Miami Health System