The Children’s Trust turns 20

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

On Sept. 10, The Children’s Trust celebrated the 20th anniversary of when Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of a special taxing district establishing The Trust to fund, advocate for and support children and families in the county.

Since then, The Trust has helped children to grow and develop to their fullest potential. To mark this milestone, The Trust partnered with HistoryMiami Museum to show the history of the organization and the impact it has had in Miami-Dade.

The Children’s Trust 20th Anniversary Exhibition at HistoryMiami runs through Dec. 11 in the museum’s Community Gallery, which is free and open during regular museum hours.

The exhibition has several aspects, starting with a timeline of all the important dates in the history of the organization, including the first years of funding for programs, when initiatives and programs like Thrive by 5, Read to Learn Center, The Book Club, and The Parent Club were started.

Ad

Center panels in the gallery pay homage to the overall impact The Trust has had over these 20 years including engaging over 2.2 million children, families and providers, distributing over 3.4 million children’s books, making possible 4.2 million student visits to Trust-funded school health clinics, and funded over 14.6 million meals and snacks, to name a few.

The individual impact The Trust has had on the lives of children is the best way to understand the reach and importance of the organization. Several of those stories are told through emotional videos that are being shown at the exhibition.

The stories show how children overcame obstacles thanks to programs funded by The Trust to develop into well-rounded and healthy adolescents and adults. The history of The Trust itself is told in a 10-minute mini-documentary, “The Children’s Trust – 20 Years Nurturing Greatness,” that is also shown at the exhibition. The documentary goes into the creation of the organization, the impact it has had and the involvement of Founding Chair David Lawrence Jr. in its establishment.

Ad

Just below the video monitor there is a display case with memorabilia compiled over the history of The Trust. Earlier this year, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Board of County Commissioners declared Sept. 10, 2002, as “The Children’s Trust Day” and the official proclamation is also on display at the exhibition.

“We are excited to enter our 20th year of serving children and families in Miami-Dade,” said James R. Haj, president & CEO of The Children’s Trust. “This exhibition will feature the leaders who laid the groundwork for this critical work and some of the powerful stories of the children who have blossomed through the years in Trust-funded programs and initiatives. It truly showcases who we are and what we’re about.” For more information about the 20th Anniversary Celebration at HistoryMiami visit The Children’s Trust 20th Anniversary page.