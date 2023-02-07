Doctor Seeks Out World-Renowned Cardiac Surgeon for Heart Procedure

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

MEET JEFF NEALE, M.D.:

A routine physical revealed a serious heart condition Jeff Neale, M.D. didn’t even know he had.

“The heart was dilated because there was backflow of blood coming in from these two valves that I was born with,” says Jeff.

Jeff, a colorectal surgeon with a busy practice, needed his aortic valve replaced and soon. That led him to Joseph Lamelas, M.D. the Chief of Cardiac Surgery at UHealth.

“His heart function was normal, but the ventricle was dilating. And that means that the valve was leaking for such a long time that it started putting pressure on the heart, and the heart started to grow,” Dr. Lamelas says.

At only 45-years-old, Jeff had no symptoms but was at risk of eventual heart failure. Dr. Lamelas performs a technique to access the aortic valve without opening up the chest.

“It’s a 5 centimeter incision that occurs between the ribs. This technique does not require breaking the ribs. So there’s very little trauma to the chest wall,” says Dr. Lamelas.

The minimally invasive heart procedure pioneered by Dr. Lamelas allows patients like Jeff to be out of the hospital and back on their feet within days.

“He is, I feel the greatest to be able to do what he did,” Jeff says.

“With this procedure, two weeks later, 100% normal lifestyle. No limitations at all,” Dr. Lamelas says.

Jeff is back home enjoying time with his wife and daughters. He can’t say enough about Dr. Lamelas and the UHealth team.

“You can’t argue with excellence, perfection, compassion, confidence, all rolled up into one,” says Jeff.

